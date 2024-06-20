Forecast calls for 'dangerously hot' weather through Monday

Jun. 20—One word sums up the weekend weather forecast for Sanford and Lee County.

Hot, according to the National Weather Service.

In fact, it will be "dangerously hot," according to a hazardous weather warning issued by the Weather Service Wednesday afternoon.

"High temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s Saturday through Monday with heat index values of 100 to 105 expected," the forecast says.

"These unusually hot conditions for this time of year will increase the risk of heat-related illness, especially for those without access to air conditioning."

The alert is for most of Central North Carolina, including Chatham, Moore and Harnett counties.

Here are some safety tips from the National Weather Service to help stay safe:

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water even if you don't feel thirsty. Focus on non-alcoholic and caffeine-free liquids.

Keep cool with an air conditioner or fans. That will help pull cooler air in a room. No air conditioner? Find a cool place in public places such as stores, libraries or recreation centers.

Wear loose light-weight clothing and wait until the coolest part of the day for strenuous activity.

Stay out of the sun. That will only make it hotter. Take a cool bath or shower.

Do not leave pets, children or disabled adults in a car. Doing so can result in death. Either leave your car running with someone inside or leave them at home.