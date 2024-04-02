Forecast for Bucks County calls for rainy, breezy conditions on Tuesday

Today’s weather will be bring more rain and slight winds to Bucks County, as a storm pattern settles in over the Delaware Valley that is expected to last for the next several days.

Tuesday's weather in Bucks County

Rainy conditions will persist throughout the day on Tuesday, said Alex Starrmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"There will be periods of rain pretty much all day. There should be a break sometime Tuesday evening, but it's going to be raining pretty much all of the time," Starrmann said. "There could be some rumbles of thunder overnight, but we aren't expecting any severe storms or anything like that."

Tuesday's temperatures in Bucks County should reach 49 degrees, with winds around 15 mph.

Bucks County forecast

The rainy pattern settling over Bucks County and the Delaware Valley will persist at least through Thursday, Starrmann said.

"The rain should taper off late Wednesday night, and the main rain will have moved out by Thursday," Starrmann said. "But it will be cloudy and showery on Thursday and Friday.

"The windiest day will be Wednesday, with easterly winds around 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph," Starrmann added. "We aren't expecting anything too impactful, but it will definitely be a windy day on Wednesday."

According to the weather service's forecast for Bucks County, Wednesday's high should reach 49 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with the forecast calling for a chance of rain, mostly after the morning rush hour.

Friday is expected to deliver the first peeks of sunshine in days, as it will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

