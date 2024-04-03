Forecast for Bucks County calls for heavy rains, winds, on Wednesday, April 3

The weeklong rainy spell in Bucks County won't let up Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for most of the Delaware Valley. The flood watch will extend through at least Thursday.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather today in Bucks County?

Rain and winds will be persistent throughout Wednesday, with a few short breaks between showers, said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Not a whole lot has changed from the last few days. There may be isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, with strong winds at times, gusting around 25 mph," Robertson said. "There is a midmorning break, and we expect more rain to move back in by the early afternoon, and then it will shower throughout the rest of the day."

Tuesday's temperatures in Bucks County will hover in the mid 40s.

Robertson said the expected rain is what lead the weather service to issue its flood watch.

As of Wednesday morning, the water level of the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 12.05 feet and expected to reach 16.8 feet by Friday morning. The flood stage for the Delaware River at Trenton is 20 feet.

Also as of Wednesday morning, the water level of the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne stood at 5.46 feet, and is expected to reach 10 feet Thursday morning before quickly receding to 1.5 feet on Saturday. The actionable flood stage for the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne is 8 feet.

"The heavier rain and flooding concerns are for later this afternoon near the midday hours," Robertson said. "The rain is everywhere."

Bucks County forecast

Robertson said the unsettled weather pattern will stick over Bucks County and most of the Delaware Valley for the next few days.

"There will be some rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but not as heavy as Wednesday's rain," Robertson said. "With the possible storms on Thursday, we also may see some hail or graupel, which is frozen snow that melts in the atmosphere, fall from the sky Thursday."

According to weather service's 7-day forecast for Bucks County, similar overall conditions will continue on Thursday, with periods ofrain and winds. Temperatures on Thursday should reach the low 50s.

Friday will also be much of a repeat, with cloudy conditions throughout the day leading to a chance of showers. Friday's high should be around 52 degrees.

The weekend will start with the same weather, with Saturday being mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Saturdays high will also be in the low 50s.

The National Weather Service issues flood watch for Bucks County, South Jersey and much of the Delaware Valley for Tuesday, April 3.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com.

