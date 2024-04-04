Forecast for Bucks County calls for hail, windy conditions on Thursday, April 4

Residents throughout Bucks County should enjoy any brief bursts of sunshine Thursday morning, because soggy conditions will return by the afternoon.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather in Bucks County?

Robert Deal, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the peeks of morning sunshine will quickly give way to rain, wind and possible hail. Thursday's high will be around 51 degrees.

"Thursday morning will be sunny to start off with, but cloudy conditions will return and bring later afternoon showers and thunderstorms," Deal said. "Some of those storms could produce small hail.

"There is a little concern for flash floods, but no widespread flooding, because many rivers are already elevated, and we have a number of flood warnings up already."

As of Thursday morning, the water level for the Delaware River at Trenton stood at 15.41 feet, and is expected to reach 16 feet Thursday evening before receding. The flood stage for the Delaware River at Trenton is 20 feet.

Also as of Thursday morning, the water level for the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne stood at 8.08 feet, and is expected to recede to roughly 2 feet by the weekend.

The flood stage for the Neshaminy Creek near Langhorne is 9 feet.

Rains cause road closures in Bedminster, Doylestown, Solebury, Upper Makefield

The Bedminster Township Police Department announced two roads are still currently closed.

"Keller's Church Rd. between Meadow Lane and Creek Road remains closed," read a portion of the Bedminster police alert. "Spruce Hill Road remains closed with crews on location."

The Doylestown Township Police Department announced Rickerts Road between Ferry Road and Chapman Road is still closed.

The Solebury Township Police Department said that roads previously closed due to downed wires — River Road between Rote 263 and Laurel Road, and Route 263 between Red Fox Road and Creamery Road — are now open.

Two roads in Solebury remained closed: Reeder Road between Stoney Hill and Route 202, and Fleecydale Roadd, between Short Road and Carversville Road.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department pushed an alert on Facebook warning of road closures.

"As of 7 a.m., this is what remains closed: River Road by Francisco’s On The River; Heritage Hills Drive at the entrances near Taylorsville Road; and Lurgan Road by the Inn at Bowman’s Hill," read the Facebook post. "That is the current status in the township. CRSD transportation was notified. We appreciate your patience yesterday and we ask for it again today as these three closures remain. We will keep you up to date, so please check back throughout the day."

The Pennridge School District announced on its Facebook page some impacts to transportation routes. They include:

Old Mill Road

Axe Handle Road

Rickert Road, between Forest Road and Christine Road

RIckert Road, between Grasse Road and Green Street

Simmons Road, from Goldmine to Barndt

Hilltown Pike, between Swartley and Keystone

Township Line, between Route 152 and Chalfont

Twinbrook Road

Rockhill Road, between the Quarry and the church.

Clymer Road, between Axe Handle Road and Richlandtown Road

Dark Hallow Road

Meadow Glen Road

Spruce Hill Road, at Fatima Road

Bucks County forecast

Deal said conditions should begin to improve over the next few days.

As we get into Friday, it'll be mostly cloudy, and we could see some spotty showers," Deal said. But the main thing is it will feel pretty brisk, with gusts near 35 mph, so it will feel pretty chilly for early April.

"The positive outlook is that we will have some relief from all the rainfall we've had heading into the weekend. It will be fairly nice, albeit it a little chilly."

According to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County, the rain and possible hail will start after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday's high should reach 50 degrees, with partly sunny conditions.

It will be partly sunny on Sunday as well, with temperatures again in the low 50s.

The latest radar scans from the National Weather Service show one storm system moving out, as another sets over Bucks County and the Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 4.

Bucks County forecast for Wed., April 3: Forecast for Bucks County calls for heavy rains, winds, on Wednesday, April 3

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from Bucks County weather on Thursday, April 4.