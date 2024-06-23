Fordyce shoppers on high alert following grocery store mass shooting

FORDYCE, Ark. – In the days following a mass grocery store shooting in Fordyce, Arkansas, the community has grown quiet.

“I think a lot of people are not ready to come out yet. They will eventually, but not right now. I think it may have brought a lot of fear on people,” A Fordyce resident shopping at Walmart said.

A total of 14 people were injured from gunfire on Friday, including 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.

Four people died as a result of the shooting.

The four that died were 62-year-old Shirley Taylor, 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum.

Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, with additional charges pending.

“I don’t see how anybody can flip their lid like that,” the shopper said.

The Mad Butcher building sits with several dozen bullet holes and glass scattered across the parking lot.

The store is temporarily closed because of the shooting, with a sign on the store that reads “Please pray for our community.”

Besides the Mad Butcher, there aren’t many places to purchase groceries shop in the city.

Many in Fordyce said the shooting has them shopping with their guard up.

“It’s a very eerie feeling in Fordyce right now,” said a shopper.

The grocery store mass shooting has brought a sense of fear among shoppers.

One shopper says she has fears because “Sometimes there are copycats. So, we’re just praying the copycats won’t come out.”

Even through tragedy, this small community shares much love for one another and refuses to let this break them.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened, but you know what? God will take care of it. It’s in God’s hands,” the shopper said.

