Fordyce community honors victims in Friday shooting, holds candlelight vigil

FORDYCE, AR – This weekend the people of Fordyce showed us all what it truly means to be a community.

Within hours, hundreds gathered candles and showed up to the Mad Butcher Grocery Store for a candlelight vigil, paying tribute to the victims of Friday’s mass shooting.

“This community is hurting right now,” the organizer of the event said. “They need to see people willing to stand up and stand behind them.”

Friday morning, a gunman opened fire at the Mad Butcher Grocery Store in Fordyce, killing four people and injuring another 10.

Victims killed in Fordyce mass shooting identified

“It’s kind of unbelievable when you start hearing names, because I know everybody,” the organizer said.

62-year-old Shirley Taylor, 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis, and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum died after being shot.

They were mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers. Sunday night, the community paid tribute to them all.

There were words of grief, words of remembrance, and words of encouragement that Fordyce will get through this.

‘It was just a completely random senseless act’, Arkansas State Police discuss deadly Fordyce mass shooting

“We need to support each other no matter what that looks like, no matter what it takes,” one local preacher said.

Candles with the victims’ names on them will remain outside the Mad Butcher, honoring lives lost, and lives changed forever.

