Ford testing plug-in hybrid Escape

The possibility of a plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Escape dates back as far as 2009 when Ford actually took a prototype to the Detroit Auto Show, and a small batch of them were handed over to a California utility to be tried out. It now seems as though a plug-in hybrid variant of the current model could finally be arriving in showrooms for sale to the public, and it could possibly be unveiled as soon as next year.

Although Ford has confirmed it's currently testing a new Escape PHEV prototype, no details have yet been released regarding the expected range, how it's likely to perform, or how much it will eventually cost to buy. It's believed Ford is also working on PHEV versions of other models in its current range too, including the larger Explorer, the Focus and even the Transit for the North American and European markets. It could also represent further harmonization between the manufacturer's US and European ranges, which has recently seen the likes of the Edge midsize crossover and the Mustang sports coupe and convertibles crossing the Atlantic to be sold in European showrooms. The Escape is already sold in Europe badged as the Ford Kuga, but the American version of the C-Max is a hybrid or plug-in hybrid-only model already over there, it is likely to be replaced by the Escape PHEV.

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Ford is looking to further expand its range of green vehicles as the US automaker already has considerable momentum in this area. Through the first five months of 2017, Ford sold almost 41,000 hybrid and plug-in hybrids in America. These included 4,350 plug-in hybrid Fusion Energi models and 3,444 units of the C-Max Energi PHEV. All in all, Ford's sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles have grown by an impressive 56 percent this year.

Even though it's expected the Escape PHEV will be unveiled to the waiting world in 2018, it could be another year after that before it goes on sale, probably as a 2020 model year.