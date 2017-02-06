Ford Is Shipping Its Incredible Raptor Truck to China

From Popular Mechanics

Sometime soon, at a port near Beijing, a cargo ship will arrive and drop off a small fleet of Ford Raptors, the first F-Series trucks ever to make landfall in China. There, they'll spend their time soaring over majestic dunes in the Gobi desert and blazing across the steppe. (OK, they'll probably end up sitting in traffic in Shanghai, but at least their owners will have a commanding view over the sea of black Buicks.)

No matter: the point is, there will soon be Raptors roaming China, each of them painted painted red, white and blue, with the Declaration of Independence airbrushed across the rear window. OK, again, not really. But that may as well be the case, because these are Raptors-a badass, all-American off-road machine.

Ford isn't saying exactly how many trucks it is exporting or exactly what they'll cost, which make us wonder: Why make this announcement, anyway? Well, perhaps Ford wants to make a point that it sells cars in China-not just the Raptor, but also other goodwill ambassadors like the GT and Focus RS. That's really the gist of the story: People in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactured a bad-ass luxury item, people in China are going to buy it, and global macroeconomics are complicated. We may have our differences with China, but an appreciation for twin turbos and 13 inches of suspension travel is universal.

