Ford recalls 8,000 2024 Mustang models for increased fire risk due to leaking clutch fluid

Ford is recalling more than 8,000 2024 Mustang models due to issues with clutch pressure lines that could result in engine stalling, crash risk or fire.

The vehicle’s clutch pressure line may be improperly retained to the vehicle’s firewall stud, which may cause the line to contact hot exhaust components and melt, leaking brake fluid, according to a recall notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

The leak impacts 8,161 manual-equipped Mustang models.

A leaking clutch pressure line will not impact the volume of brake fluid in the brake system and customers will not observe an impact to brake function, according to the NHTSA.

This condition can impact the brake fluid supply in the clutch system and can result in an inabilityto change gears. Depending on the vehicle speed and gear, the engine may stall on throttle tip-out.

If leaked brake fluid accumulates near a sufficiently hot surface, customers may observe smoke and experience an under-hood fire, the NHTSA warns.

How to get your Mustang fixed

Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their vehicle inspected for proper clutch pressure line retention and repaired as needed, the NHTSA said.

If vehicle owners have already paid to have this issue fixed prior to the recall notice, they are entitled to reimbursement until July 5, 2024.

Ford dealerships near me in Delaware

Hertrich Ford of Milford, 1427 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-8491,

Winner Ford, 591 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-406-2097

Willis Ford Inc., 15 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna. Phone: 302-406-2082

Boulevard Auto Sales Inc., 40 Bridgeville Road, Georgetown. Phone: 302-315-2329

Frederick Ford Inc., Route 13 South, Seaford. Phone: 302-330-5369

Carman Ford, 193 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-334-8559

Bayshore Ford Truck Sales Inc, 4003 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-498-9060

Porter Ford, 600 Ogletown Road, Newark. Phone: 302-307-2131

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Ford recalls 8K Mustang models for fire risk due to leaking fluid