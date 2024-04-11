Ford recalls 42,000 vehicles over gas leak, engine fire risks. See if you're affected

Ford is recalling 43,000 automobiles following an error with fuel injectors that can cause gas leaks, possibly igniting fires.

Is your vehicle affected?

Which vehicles is Ford recalling due to fire risk?

The recall involves 22,270 Bronco Sport vehicles from the 2022 and 2023 model years and 20,382 Escape vehicles from 2022. All have 1.5-liter engines.

Ford says in documents filed through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the vehicles' fuel injectors can crack, causing gasoline or vapor to accumulate near ignition sources, which can spur fires. Thus far, Ford has reported five under-hood fires and 14 warranty replacements of fuel injectors, but no crashes or injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The error has impacted about 1% of the Broncos and Escape produced for the specified model years, or an estimated 42,652 vehicles, according to the company's NHTSA documents.

Repairs will involve installing a tube to let gasoline drain away from hot surfaces to the ground below the vehicle.

Updated engine control software will also be installed to detect pressure drops in the fuel injection system. Should a detection occur, the software will trigger a dashboard warning light, disable the high pressure fuel pump, reduce engine power and cut temperatures in the engine compartment, the company specified in NHTSA documents.

Ford recently recalled Broncos and Explorers over child lock and rear camera issues.

Online car shopping can be a breeze with these expert tips.

Ford's fix for faulty fuel injectors falls short, according to one nonprofit

Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, likened Ford's remedy to a “Band-aid type recall” and said the company is trying to avoid the cost of repairing the fuel injectors, per the AP.

The 1% failure rate is high, he said, and the repair plans involve drivers possibly having to exit a freeway at a low speed should the fuel injector malfunction, placing them at risk of a crash.

In an email, Ford said it is not replacing fuel injectors because it is confident the repair plans “will prevent the failure from occurring and protect the customer," the AP reported.

Ford recalled nearly 3 million vehicles in 2022

Recalls have been a pain point for Ford in the last couple of years with the company recalling 2.9 million vehicles, including roughly 1.7 million 2013-2019 Escape models in 2022 due to an issue with the vehicle being unable to shift into the correct gear, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed that warranty costs related to vehicle recalls reached $5 billion in 2019 and vehicle launch problems have cost the company roughly $1 billion, according to reporting from the Detroit Free Press.

When will owners be notified?

Affected owners should have been notified by mail starting April 1, with notifications completed on April 5. They're instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to receive the repairs at no charge.

Those wondering if their vehicle is affected can get information by calling Ford’s toll-free line (1-866-436-7332) or contacting a local Ford or Lincoln dealer.

Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road. Sept. 15, 2023

Ford plants in and near Ohio

Ford has assembly plants all over the world, and three happen to be in or near Ohio. The assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky, produces Escape models that may fall into the latest recall.

Truck plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Current products: Ford F-250–F-550 Super Duty Trucks, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator.

Assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Current products: Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair.

Assembly plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. F-650/750 Medium Duty Trucks, F-350/450/550 Super Duty Chassis Cab, E-Series Cutaway, Stripped Chassis.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ford recalls 42,000 cars over engine fire concerns. What to know