The Ford Raptor Is The Perfect Embodiment Of America

When you hear the word “America,” a few things may come to mind: stars and stripes, farming, guns, and pickup trucks. Those are all signifiers of the USA, but in the automotive world, there’s perhaps no stronger, more consistently referenced symbol than one of the best-selling vehicles in America: Ford's F-150. So, what happens if you take that slab of 100% American freedom and send it to the gym?

You get the 2017 F-150 Raptor.

The Raptor is Ford’s latest effort to dominate the off-road-turned-street-truck niche, which is a thing, rest assured. It’s based on the full-size F-150 truck, only with reworked body panels and a slew of off-road suspension components and chunky tires. To top it off, this all-new, second generation Raptor gets one major change: its engine. Where the original Raptor (2010-2016) was motivated by 8 cylinders of fury, this new truck is powered by one of Ford’s “Ecoboost” engines: A 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6.

This is part of a greater movement in the automotive industry: downsizing. Over the past decade, automakers have been replacing large, naturally aspirated engines with smaller, turbocharged ones that, on paper, are more efficient and kinder to Mother Nature. The draw being, in very basic terms, that you could “have the power of a V8 with the efficiency of a V6,” or the power of a V6 with the efficiency of a 4 cylinder.

In practice, however, that’s created a generation of mainstream cars with MPG ratings that consumers can’t achieve in the real world. It has also made for a renaissance of fun, high-performance turbocharged vehicles. Ford has been especially aggressive in downsizing their engine lineup, an auto expert recently told International Business Times.

“Ford has staked its future on [turbocharging]," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Kelley Blue Book. "There’s no question that’s their future. The only variable is how quickly they might phase out naturally aspirated motors."

That’s where the new Raptor fits in: The old truck had 411 horsepower, 434 pounds of torque, and could eke out 16 MPG at best, according to tests. Conversely, the new truck has 450 horsepower and 510 pounds of torque, while peaking at 18 MPG. Two miles to the gallon would be a significant improvement for a mainstream crossover, let alone a truck build to race in the brutal Baja 1000. So, what’s it like to drive this monster?

