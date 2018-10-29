The Ford Mustang's New RTR Appearance Package Lets You Pretend You're Vaughn Gittin, Jr.

From Car and Driver

Professional drifter Vaughn Gittin, Jr., gets up to some crazy antics in his customized Ford Mustang RTRs, and now Ford is offering regular old Mustang customers the next best thing-sort of. A new RTR appearance package, available as a dealer-installed extra for the 2019 Mustang, brings on some visuals reminiscent of RTR's intense drift cars along with some suspension tweaks for this car that Ford is calling the Series 1 Mustang RTR.

The RTR package is available for four-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost four-cylinder and V-8 Mustang GT models equipped with the Performance Pack 1, which costs $2495 on the EcoBoost and $3995 on the GT regardless of whether you choose the coupe or convertible body style. The RTR package's key additions include 19-inch wheels with staggered-width tires that are wider in the rear, a new grille with accent lighting, black stripes for the hood and side of the car, and an extra flap for the rear spoiler. There are also RTR badges throughout, such as on the floor mats, shift knob, and windshield header, along with RTR puddle lamps that project onto the ground.

A suspension upgrade is also on the menu; it includes adjustable anti-roll bars and a retune that Ford says is done by Ford Performance. The manually adjustable bars let you fine-tune the car to your liking and have different settings that can be optimized for track driving, drifting, drag launches, or back roads. The sway bars are also tuned differently for Mustangs with or without the MagneRide adaptive dampers, which are a $1695 stand-alone option.

Each of the RTR cars also get a dash plaque denoting it as one of 500 special-edition models. Ford isn't saying how much the RTR package costs but does note that the package will be available through "select" Ford dealers. All of the accessories will be added at the dealership and are covered by a Ford factory warranty.

