Ford may be prepping a hotter performance package for the Mustang GT

It looks like Ford may be preparing a one-two punch on the Chevrolet Camaro. After it announced the 2018 Mustang GT would arrive with 460 horsepower from the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine—not so coincidentally 5 hp greater than the output of the Camaro SS—now Ford might tackle the Camaro SS 1LE given mounting evidence pointing to a new performance package.

Various postings to the Mustang6G forum point to what documents call the Performance Package Level 2, which will likely build upon the Mustang GT's previously announced Performance Pack. It appears that the new package includes a stiffer suspension, larger Brembo brakes, a bigger radiator, 19-inch wheels, and more. The documents don't describe the Level 2 package in detail, but various order guides allude to the package multiple times and reference a late availability following the 2018 Mustang GT's launch.

Last November, a Mustang6G forum user who claimed to be a Ford dealership employee, first noted the Level 2 package. To his or her credit, Ford has confirmed every other option posted other than the Level 2 package. Then, an ordering guide said a set of 19-inch wheels will be offered with the "GT Performance Package Level 2." Finally, a third ordering guide referenced the same 19-inch wheels and described availability for non-Premium Package Mustang GT Fastbacks. However, it didn't mention the Level 2 package specifically.

We doubt the inclusion of the Performance Package Level 2 in numerous documents is simply a coincidence, but we'll have to wait and see what the Mustang team is cooking. If it's true, Camaro SS 1LE drivers may need to watch their backs.