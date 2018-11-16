Ford, Lincoln SUVs Recalled for Second-Row Seat Issue

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Ford is recalling approximately 38,000 of its 2018 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs because of a faulty second-row seat.



The second-row bench seat may be missing a reinforcement bracket, the automaker said. If the bracket is missing, the seat may not be properly restrained in a crash, which could increase the chance of an injury. Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.



Owners of affected vehicles should move the seat back as far as possible from the front of the vehicle until a repair is performed, Ford said.



The Details

Vehicles recalled:



• Certain 2018 Ford Expedition SUVs built at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant between March 14, 2017, and Aug. 18, 2018

• Certain 2018 Lincoln Navigator SUVs built at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant between March 31, 2017, and Aug. 18, 2018



The problem: A bracket used to reinforce the second-row bench seat may be missing.



The fix: Dealers will inspect the seats to see if the brackets have been installed. If one or both of the brackets are missing, dealers will replace the center seat frame assembly at no charge to the customer.



How to contact the manufacturer: Contact Ford at 866-436-7332.



NHTSA campaign number: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not yet announced a number for this recall. Ford’s own number for this recall is 18S37. We will update this article if NHTSA issues a recall.

