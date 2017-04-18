Ford Will Keep Making the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R for 2018

From Road & Track

For the 2018 model year, the Ford Mustang and Mustang GT get a facelift, complete with slightly updated styling and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Thankfully, Ford has decided to keep the GT350 and GT350R around for 2018, even though they don't get the styling updates found on the lesser 'Stangs

With a yet-to-be-specified upgrade in power and new MagneRide dampers, the 2018 Mustang GT is inching ever closer to the GT350. Of course, the GT350, with its 526-hp flat-plane V8 and giant sticky tires, is still a more specialized track car than a regular GT. But, the GT350 doesn't get any drivetrain or chassis upgrades for 2018.

While it may seem odd that Ford hasn't given any upgrades to the GT350 and GT350R, it's not without precedent. Chevrolet did the same with the 2014 Camaro, ignoring the ZL1 while the rest of the lineup was facelifted.

The three new exterior colors are Kona Blue (pictured above), Orange Fury, and Lead Foot Gray.

Considering there are no mechanical changes for 2018, it doesn't sound like the GT350 will get the rumored dual-clutch paddle-shift transmission. It's possible that the GT350 could get this gearbox in a future model year, but we won't be disappointed if it remains six-speed manual only.

While it's great that Ford is keeping the GT350 and GT350R in production for another year, we're very curious to see how the updated GT stacks up.

You Might Also Like