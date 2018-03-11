Ford Gives the Transit a Facelift

From Road & Track

Following the reveal of the 2019 Ford Transit Connect passenger van in February at the Chicago auto show, Ford formally took the wraps off the 2019 Transit Connect cargo van at the Work Truck show this week in Indianapolis. Unsurprisingly, the cargo-carrying variant of Ford’s smaller work van has adopted its people-moving counterpart’s many changes.

Notably, the Transit Connect cargo van features a revised powertrain lineup that consists of a standard 2.0-liter inline-four and an optional turbo-diesel 1.5-liter four-cylinder. Both engines feature stop/start technology and mate to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Although Ford isn’t ready to provide specifics, company representatives informed us that horsepower and torque totals for the 2.0-liter engine will be down slightly compared to the van’s current 2.5-liter inline-four, which musters 169 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the diesel is anticipated to produce approximately 120 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque, all the while returning at least 30 mpg on the highway.

Photo credit: Ford More

Fleet buyers can continue to get the Transit Connect with the current van’s 2.5-liter inline-four and six-speed automatic transmission on models prepped to run compressed natural gas or propane.

Accompanying the cargo van’s updated engines and refreshed styling are a host of new technology features. Automated emergency braking and a 4G LTE connection that allows the Transit Connect to serve as a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices are both standard, while blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a wireless phone charger are optional.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect cargo van reaches dealerships this fall and will be offered in short- and long-wheelbase versions in XL and XLT trims.

You Might Also Like