Ford’s Garage cofounders launch Arnold Palmer-themed dining and golf concept

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The hospitality company that turned Ford Motor Co.’s brand into a sit-down restaurant has a vision for another iconic brand: golf legend Arnold Palmer.

Arnold Palmer Enterprises has signed a licensing deal with Tampa-based 23 Restaurant Services, the cofounder and Florida operators of Ford’s Garage, to create a dining and entertainment concept called Arnold Palmer’s CenterCup. The first location will be in Gainesville; 23 Restaurant Services already has signed a deal to open it in open-air lifestyle center Butler Town Center.

Read: ‘There are other victims out there’: Brevard County man accused of exposing himself to children

President Marc Brown of 23 Restaurant Services, who spoke with Orlando Business Journal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, said his group has a great relationship with a landlord in Gainesville thanks to another restaurant the group has there.

Check out this gallery for Arnold Palmer’s Centercup:

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



