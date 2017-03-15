Ford Focus RS Demand Stays High Months After Release

The Ford Focus RS, everyone’s new favorite hot hatchback, is still flying out of dealer showrooms and shows no sign of slowing sales. Since arriving in showrooms last summer, Ford has averaged more than 500 sold per month, with more than 3,500 total units sold stateside so far.

Perhaps this should come as no surprise, since previous generations of the Focus RS have been kept away from the US market. Early dealer allocations of the RS were fiercely sought after, often selling for around $10k over sticker price, showing just how much hype the all-wheel drive hatchback generated.

Months after its initial release, demand for the Focus RS hasn’t shown any decline. In fact, the average selling price for the RS sits at over $42k, well above its $36k base price, as buyers opt for factory options like leather seats and navigation.

According to Ford, interest in the RS has actually gone up during the typically slow winter months, since its all-wheel drive platform and optional winter tire package make it viable as a daily driver in weather-prone areas. Michigan and Pennsylvania are among two of the most popular states for the RS, along with warmer states like California, Texas, and Florida.

Since its global release, the Focus RS has sold out in every region of the world. Other sporty Fords like the Mustang and Fiesta ST have helped Ford double its volume of performance vehicles in the last few years, and with the new F-150 Raptor and Ford GT on the horizon, it looks like Ford will be busy keeping up with demand.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com