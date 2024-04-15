Ford, Daimler Truck, Chrysler, Jeep among 131k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for nearly 43,000 Ford recall on Broncos and Escapes over a fuel leak in the engine that could pose a fire risk.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from March 31 to April 13.

Ford recall on Broncos, Escapes: Over fuel leak, engine fire risk prompt feds to open probe

Aston Martin recall for loose electrical cables

Aston Martin is recalling nearly 3,00 of its vehicles because electrical cables in the battery fuse box may be loose,

Aston Martin is recalling 2,902 of its 2021-2024 DBX vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the company said that the electrical cables in the battery fuse box may be loose, which can cause the engine stall, or a loss of headlights and/or power steering. If an engine stalls or the vehicle experiences a loss of headlights or power steering, it increases the risks of a crash.

To repair the issue, Aston Martin dealers will inspect the fuses and cables for damage. All parts, including the fasteners, will be replaced when necessary. All repairs will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected sent out on April 22. Owners may contact Aston Martin customer service at 1-888-923-9988. Aston Martin's number for this recall is RA-63-1832.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2024 DBX

Daimler Truck recall for cracked wheel flange

Daimler Truck is recalling 29,092 of its vehicles. The steer axle wheel flanges may crack and cause damage to the tires. If a tire is damaged, it can cause a loss of vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA report.

Right now, a remedy is still being completed to resolve this issue. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed out on June 2. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL999.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Freightliner 122SD

2023-2024 Freightliner 108SD

2023-2024 Freightliner 114SD

2023-2024 Freightliner Business Class M2

2023-2024 Freightliner Cascadia

2024 Western Star 57X

Hyundai recall for rearview camera obstruction

Hyundai is recalling 18,206 of its 2024 Santa Fe vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automaker said that the rearview camera image may be obstructed by a trailer parking assist message. An obstructed rearview camera image reduces a drivers visibility behind the vehicle and will increase the risk of a crash or injury.

The government agency said that Hyundai recalled vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

As a solution, Hyundai dealers will update the software for the rearview camera system. The update will be a free service for the affected drivers. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by June 1. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 258.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Santa Fe

Jeep recall for turn signal malfunction

Jeep Cherokees are being recalled because its turn signal self-canceling feature may not function properly.

Chrysler is recalling 12,221 of its 2022 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the vehicles turn signal self-canceling feature may not function properly. If a turn signal does not function properly, it will fail to indicate the driver's decision to change direction. This defect will increase the risk of a crash.

In addition, the NHTSA report revealed that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

Drivers who have a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee can bring their vehicles to the dealer for an inspection. Mechanics will then replace the steering column control module for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by May 17. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 24B.

Recall vehicles:

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Chrysler recall for traction control deactivation

Chrysler is recalling 26,776 of its 2024 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles. The automaker said the traction control system (TCS) does not function when the cruise control is activated. When a vehicle has an inactive traction control system, it can increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA report.

For free, Chrysler dealers will update the TCS software on all of the affected vehicles. Notification letters are expected to be sent out on May 17. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 22B.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Pacifica

2024 Voyager

Ford recall on Broncos, Escapes over fuel leak

Ford issued a recall on Broncos and Escapes over a fuel leak that could pose an engine fire risk.

Federal auto regulators have announced a probe into a Ford recall of nearly 42,652 automobiles following an error with cracked fuel injectors they say can cause gas leaks and ignite engine fires.

In a summary report release on Thursday, the NHTSA wrote it was opening an investigation into a recall of Ford Bronco and Escape vehicles.

According to the federal investigation announcement, owners can take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have a drain tube installed in the vehicle at no cost.

The remedy also includes a free engine control software update to detect a pressure drop in the fuel injection system, the federal regulator reported. Should that occur, the software will disable the high pressure fuel pump, reduce engine power and cut temps in the engine compartment. Owners also will get a "seek service" message, documents show.

Ford's number for this recall is 24S16. This recall is an expansion of previous recall: 22V-859. For more information, owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Bronco Sport

2022 Escape

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY.

