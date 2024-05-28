Ford Airport designing new air traffic control tower

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You might see a lot of construction at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport over the next few years as it expands due to increased traffic.

The airport recently broke its passenger record, with almost 3.8 million passengers over the course of 2023. They are on track to beat that record again, as year-to-date the airport is up 17% over last year.

With the increased traffic, the airport is working on six different projects that in total will cost $600 million. The top priority is relocating its air traffic control tower, which is more than 60 years old.

Construction at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (May 27, 2024)

“It is the top federal priority for the airport to have the tower relocated from its current location,” Haley Abbas, the marketing communications manager at the airport, said. “(It’s) on top of our terminal building so we are working a lot with our local and our state and our federal leaders to try and partner with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to have this tower that is centrally owned and operated relocated.”

The new tower is drawing the attention of some state lawmakers. On Wednesday, members of the Michigan Senate passed a resolution urging Congress to fund the construction of the new tower.

“It really helps to push our project up in that line and in terms of backing from state leaders. So we’re really thankful for that,” Abbas said.

The airport said the tower project will cost between $60 to $68 million. It will build a new tower on the east side of the airfield and demolish the current tower.

A rendering of the future Gerald R. Ford International Airport control tower. (Courtesy Gerald R. Ford International Airport)

The airport’s air traffic control tower is the second oldest tower among the country’s top 100 markets. The airport said the update will help it keep up with the increased traffic and make room for future developments.

“We would like to add an additional parking garage to be able to accommodate that passenger growth and we actually can’t add that because the tower would no longer have that line of sight for the runway that currently serves as our general aviation runway,” Abbas said. “So we do need to relocate it just to be able to continue that development.”

The airport is currently in the design phase of the new tower and the team hopes to wrap that phase up by the end of the year. The goal is to break ground on the project in the next couple of years.

