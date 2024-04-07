Forcing Wisconsin utilities to use union labor will cost consumers plenty | Letters

Do we really have land of the free (“Utilities sign pledge to use union labor for clean energy construction,” March 27)?

It seems that pushing the contractors to use union labor is denying and favoring what could save utilities and ratepayers considerable money. How can this be competitive bidding?

Don Stockhausen, Brookfield

