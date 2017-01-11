Forceful and tearful, Obama says goodbye in emotional speech

President Barack Obama says in his farewell address that protecting the nation's way of life is the job of citizens as well as the military.
VincentA: The trumpeteers don't touch articles like this. Too hard to defend when his own tweets, videos and books contradict each other. He is making things up as he goes, and that is SOO dangerous when you are the 'leader' of 315 million people and have control of the world's most powerful military. God help us, if she is listening.
