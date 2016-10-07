Forced to fight for ISIS, the child soldiers of Iraq face a bleak future

DOHUK, Iraq — Sixteen-year-old Achmed sits in his tent with his shoulders slumped forward, as if he’s been carrying heavy weights.

He is a survivor. Achmed escaped last year from a military training camp run by the Islamic State for boys in Mosul. ISIS has made no secret that it is raising a new generation to fight for its cause, calling the boys the “Cubs of the Caliphate.”

Achmed’s story, which he told Yahoo News, is an example of the tragedy unfolding in areas of northern Iraq controlled by ISIS, where boys are coerced into becoming fighters and suicide bombers.

The battle for Mosul is expected to begin before the end of October. The United Nations anticipates the conflict could displace more than a million people, with at least 700 , 000 needing immediate assistance when the war starts. UNICEF estimates that as many as 100,000 children will be affected, and that many of the boys could be used as child soldiers on the frontline as decoys to shield ISIS positions.

What becomes of the boy soldiers after they have left the control of the armed group is often tragic.

—

Achmed was 14 when ISIS stormed into Sinjar province, a majority Yazidi region, in 2014, and he was captured along with his brother and several others in his family. The fighters demanded that everyone empty their pockets. Achmed was beaten on the back with a water hose until he gave up his cellphone.

The younger boys were separated from their parents. “They brought the buses and then they forced us to ride the buses, and we told them we were too young. They told us, ‘No, you have to go.’ Some of the kids refused and they beat them, and they told us, ‘We will kill you if you [don’t go].’”

From then on, Achmed said, he did as he was told, fearing for his life. “They forced us to memorize verses from the Quran, and whoever didn’t, got beaten,” he said. “Because I was scared, I memorized them.”

View photos Screen grab of ISIS training via YouTube. More

The ISIS fighters at the training camp tried to force the children to convert to their version of Islam. But Achmed, who was raised as a Yazidi, a minority faith ISIS regards as heretical, said he only went through the motions. His routine included daily prayers, physical training and weapons practice. “They would come and wake us up at 4 a.m., to pray the Islamic prayers. And then after that they would feed us breakfast — a piece of bread, cheese, maybe an egg. They trained us to use the M16, the AK47 and a pistol. They also showed us videos on how to behead people.”

Achmed said he never killed anyone, but while watching the videos, he said, “I was so scared, and I would often try to imagine myself being forced to do this, and I would tell myself, ‘I won’t do it.’”

After months of intense training, Achmed and his brother persuaded their trainers to let them leave for a weekend to see their aunt in a town west of Mosul. On that trip, they decided to escape. They waited until after sunset and headed west, traveling at night. It took them nearly nine days to meet up with their uncle, and then make their way to a camp for internally displaced persons, where they would join their mother and sister.

—

Achmed is one of the lucky ones; he made it to a camp and has never been questioned by Iraqi authorities. But those who are caught by Iraqi military or police are treated as enemy combatants, with little or no access to rehabilitation.

Hussein, believed to be around 13 years old, is one such boy. He was detained in August wearing a suicide vest in a market in Kirkuk province. His cousin had successfully detonated explosives near a mosque that same day and died, but police were able to intercept Hussein.

The Kirkuk police spokesperson, Col. Afrasiau Kaml, told Yahoo News, “We had information about this boy before. We knew he was coming. The father of the boy is [ISIS]; he is a leader of the group.”