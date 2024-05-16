Forced-entry burglary and assault, one suspect on the run in Rainier Valley

One suspect is still missing following a forced-entry burglary and assault in Rainier Valley last month.

At around 9:40 a.m. on April 20, officers responded to a 911 call in the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South and found a 26-year-old woman with multiple injuries.

Officers determined that three suspects in their 20s had forced their way into the woman’s home and assaulted her with an “improvised weapon” before leaving together in a car. Two children were also home but were unharmed.

Seattle Fire Department took care of the woman’s injuries while officers investigated the scene, finding firearm accessory evidence but no associated weapon.

Patrol officers were able to find the car and arrest two of the three suspects the following morning, seizing ammunition, balaclava masks, and a stolen handgun with a search warrant. The two suspects were booked into King County Jail for residential burglary, assault in the first degree, and felony harassment.

The third suspect is still on the run, and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.



