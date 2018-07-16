Forced To Choose Between Putin And His Own Government, Trump Picks Putin

WASHINGTON ― Forced to choose between the Russian dictator who helped him win the White House and the American prosecutors laying out the crimes committed in doing so, the United States president on Monday sided with the Russian.

In an extraordinary 46-minute news conference in Helsinki with Vladimir Putin by his side, U.S. President Donald Trump called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference a “witch hunt” and said both countries were to blame for their poor relationship ― not Russian actions that included the invasion and annexation of Crimea.

“I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish,” Trump said.

From the George W. Bush administration until now, the U.S. has punished Russia with economic and diplomatic sanctions for actions that include Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008, its invasion of Ukraine in 2014 to seize Crimea, the shooting down of an airliner that killed 298 passengers and crew, its interference in elections in the United States and Western Europe and, most recently, the use of a nerve agent in England that poisoned four people, killing one.

Trump, though, addressed none of that. “I think we’re all to blame,” he said.

Nicholas Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO under President George W. Bush, called Trump’s performance “unprecedented” in modern American history.

“The president clearly sides with Putin. He is wrong,” said Burns, who now teaches at Harvard. “He is wrong on the facts, and most importantly, he is weak. This is cowardly.”

The news conference followed a two-hour, closed-door meeting between Trump and Putin, attended only by each leader’s translator, and then a “working lunch” that included top staff from both sides.

Trump, as he frequently does in his Twitter outbursts, also went into full conspiracy theory mode, demanding to know what happened to the computer server at the Democratic National Committee that had been hacked in 2016, or to Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails, or the “Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC.”

Putin, for his part, joined in the conspiracy theorizing, tossing out the name of liberal billionaire George Soros, a favorite bogeyman of right-wing activists and media in the United States. Earlier, he admitted he had wanted Trump to win. “Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal,” he said, according to a translator.

Putin did offer to interrogate 12 Russian military intelligence officers indicted on Friday who are accused of stealing emails from Democrats ― a prospect Trump endorsed.

“What he did is an incredible offer,” Trump said. “He offered to have the people working on the case come and work with their investigators with respect to the 12 people. I think that’s an incredible offer.”

Critics scoffed at the idea of inviting Russia in to help investigate its undermining of the 2016 U.S. election ― likening it to inviting in a thief to help investigate his own burglary.

“Clearly, Donald Trump is so beholden to Russia and Putin that he has abdicated American authority on the world stage to a murderous thug,” said John Weaver, who in 2016 ran Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s bid for the GOP presidential nomination. “It’s the most shameful day for American foreign policy since the end of World War II.”

Even Republicans who typically support Trump in his various controversies or try to avoid them entirely found Trump’s deference to Putin troubling.

“I think if I were him, I would have challenged him a little more,” one House member who generally aligns with the pro-Trump Freedom Caucus said on condition of anonymity.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) released an unusually critical statement: “The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals.”

Trump’s publicly siding with Putin follows his attacks on the United States’ traditional allies at a NATO summit in Brussels and a visit with British Prime Minister Theresa May in England. He harangued NATO members for not spending at least 2 percent of their economic outputs on defense, even though a 2014 agreement gives them until 2024 to reach that goal. And in an interview with a British tabloid, Trump criticized May’s approach to withdrawing from the European Union ― a statement that could weaken her already tenuous hold on her job.