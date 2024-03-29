Use of force by Yonkers officer in arrest under investigation by Westchester DA

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah's office is investigating the use of force by a Yonkers police officer in an arrest of a car robbery suspect on Thursday, March 14 in the area near McLean Ave. and Van Cortlandt Park Ave., Yonkers police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio said in a news release late Friday afternoon.

According to Yonkers police, its Internal Affairs Division determined in a preliminary investigation that one member of the department "utilized force in a manner not consistent with training, procedures or department values." According to Yonkers police, that officer was the only one on the scene who was disciplined and the other officers followed policy and procedure. The officer, who was not identified in the news release, was placed on restricted duty, Yonkers police said.

What Yonkers police say happened

Yonkers police said they were informed of an individual whose car had just been stolen at about 9:45 p.m.

Yonkers police said their pursuit of a male suspect saw the suspect "cause collisions with several Yonkers police vehicles, injured several officers, drove recklessly and disobeyed countless vehicle and traffic laws." According to police, the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Warburton Ave. and Glenwood Ave. The news release said Yonkers police used force to place the suspect into custody, and an investigation into the use of force occurred at the scene.

Yonkers police did not identify the man they placed into custody in the March 14 incident and also did not indicate if he was charged with a crime. It did not indicate his age, race, hometown, background or if he had any criminal history.

Yonkers mayor, police commissioner react

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza criticized the officer's actions and said in the news release the department had started its own investigation, was reporting its findings and was cooperating with the further investigation.

"Our actions in response to this incident, as opposed to the actions of this officer, accurate represent who we are as a department and as members of this community," Sapienza said. He added, "While we will reserve final judgment until this investigation has been completed, we will continue to cooperate with the investigators until the case comes to a close."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano expressed displeasure with the actions of the officer being investigated, while touting his administration's general support of police, as well as its police's force's pride in community policing and keeping the city safe.

"I am shocked, dismayed and extremely disappointed in the actions of this officer. They are not reflective of the actions of our Yonkers Police Department," Spano said in the news release. He added that the officer "degraded our mission and will be held accountable for his actions that day. We expect the District Attorney's office to do a full and thorough investigation.

