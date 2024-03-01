'Force in Jacksonville politics': ex-state lawmaker Betty Holzendorf (1939-2024) dies at 84

Former state Sen. Betty Holzendorf, a fiery advocate and longtime pillar of Jacksonville’s Democratic circles, died Thursday at age 84.

"Betty Holzendorf was a force in Jacksonville politics," Mayor Donna Deegan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "... I will always be grateful for her commitment to community and compassion for people."

Ms. Holzendorf “was a passionate voice for her constituents and for the causes she held dear,” State Rep. Dean Black, chair of the Duval County Republican Party, tweeted. He called Ms. Holzendorf “a great legislator and a strong leader for our city.”

“Her impact on the region has been profound,” University of North Florida Moez Limayem said in a statement that called her “a proud UNF alum.”

In this 1999 photo, then-state Sen. Betty Holzendorf, left, shows off her 4-month-old grandson, Kevin, to House Speaker John Thrasher, right, and Senate President Toni Jennings before Gov. Jeb Bush's annual state of the state address..

“Words cannot express the deepest gratitude and honor we have for her dedicated service to our community,” the Duval County Democratic Party said in a statement about her passing. “A fierce advocate for education, affordable housing, healthcare, and the re-nourishment of the beaches, Betty always exuded integrity, a fighter spirit, and a love for our city.”

A public figure for close to a half-century, Ms. Holzendorf grew up around Florida Avenue in the city’s old Eastside and graduated from Edward Waters University, later earning degrees in biochemistry at Atlanta University and education administration at UNF.

Formerly a public school teacher and an administrator at Edward Waters, she became a city affirmative action officer in 1975 under then-Mayor Hans Tanzler.

After Jake Godbold was elected mayor a few years later, she earned a post as his City Council liaison, honing political skills that aided her when she was elected to Florida’s House of Representatives in 1988.

Four years later, she won a seat in the Florida Senate, where she developed relationships with interests ranging from teachers unions and school boards to insurers and manufacturers, expanding her influence. She remained in the Senate until 2002.

“You may not have always agreed with her, but you would always know where you stood with her. I will always remember her as feared and fearless,” Council member Rahman Johnson said in a statement that described her as an iconoclast and "a true force of nature."

Ms. Holzendorf ran for mayor in 2003, losing in the first round of voting for the job John Peyton eventually won.

Despite the defeat, she retained unifying authority that Peyton valued when she was recruited in 2007 to co-chair the steering committee of the Jacksonville Journey, the anti-crime measure that became a signature part of Peyton’s legacy.

Betty Holzendorf Drive on UNF’s campus is named after her.

Funeral arrangements had not been finalized by Friday morning but are being handled through Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home – Northside, 6665 New Kings Road in Jacksonville.

