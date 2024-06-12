Use of force being investigated in arrest of fan who crashed Reds game, police say

Cincinnati police said they’ve opened an investigation into the use of a Taser to arrest a fan who crashed the field during a Reds game Tuesday.

In a viral video, a police officer is shown chasing William Hendon after he ran onto the field at Great American Ball Park. Hendon performed a backflip before he was subdued by the officer, who shocked him with a Taser.

In a statement Wednesday, Cincinnati police Lt. John Cunningham said, "As with any instance of use of force, this incident will be investigated in accordance with CPD’s policies and procedures."

Cunningham added that officers attempted to stop Hendon "to prevent further disruption to the game or safety risks to players and ballpark staff."

Hendon, 19, of Cleves, was charged with felony criminal trespass and obstructing official business. He appeared in court Wednesday, where the judge reduced the criminal trespassing count to a misdemeanor. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This investigation opened by Cincinnati police marks the second within the span of a week that regards the use of a Taser by an officer.

On June 5, police announced they opened an investigation into a Downtown arrest, which was captured on video and posted to social media. The video went viral and shows an officer shocking an unidentified man with a Taser before arresting him at a bus stop in Government Square.

