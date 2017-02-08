Forbidden Fruit: Border Patrol Finds More than 3,000 Pounds of Marijuana Disguised as Limes

Things went sour for whoever tried to ship nearly 4,000 pounds of weed to the U.S. that were made to look like limes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered 3,947 pounds of alleged marijuana within a commercial shipment of key limes on January 30, according to their report.

"This is an outstanding interception of narcotics. Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques, which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country,” Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. said.

Officers utilized a non-intrusive imagining system along with the help of a canine team to locate the 34,764 packages.

The drugs were valued at approximately $789,467.

