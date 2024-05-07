Forbes study finds Portland among top 10 worst cities for drivers; ranked worse than Seattle, Boston

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new Forbes Advisor study ranked the worst cities to drive in within the United States — with the Rose City earning a spot in the top 10.

To determine which cities are the worst to drive in, Forbes Advisor compared 47 of the most populated cities across several categories including driving experience, safety, car ownership costs, and access to car maintenance.

Oakland, Calif. topped the list of worst cities for drivers because of its high number of fatal car accidents, steep gas prices, and high average commute time.

Miami, Fla., San Francisco, Calif., Houston, Texas, and Philadelphia, Pa. rounded out the top five worst cities for drivers.

Overall, Portland was ranked the 10th worst city to drive in because of the city’s high rate of car thefts and rainy days.

“Drivers in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area have the sixth-highest rate of car thefts with 655.07 cars stolen per 100,000 residents,” Forbes Advisor said.

Additionally, Portland was ranked the second for highest average number of rainy days, with 153 days per year, according to the study.

The city also tied San Francisco and Oakland for slowest average rush hour speed at 23 miles per hour.

The company added Portland drivers pay the 11th highest gas prices, paying an average of $3.80 for regular gas per gallon.

Seattle, Wash. was ranked the 18th worst city for drivers with over four fatal car accidents per 100,000 residents and just over 600 car thefts per 100,000 residents, according to Forbes Advisor.

According to Forbes Advisor, two of the top best cities to drive in are Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C.

Boston, Mass. ranked worst for driving experience, Albuquerque, N.M. ranked worst for driver safety, and New York City was ranked the most expensive city to own a car.

