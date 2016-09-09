For 9/11 first responders, time will never heal all wounds

The terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo by Justin Lane/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Two days before the 15th anniversary of 9/11, Jake Lemonda, a New York City Fire Dept. battalion chief and president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, took a moment to discuss the ongoing suffering of the first responders fighting critical illnesses that stem from the lethal mix of toxins they inhaled at Ground Zero.

The firefighting community lost 343 people on Sept. 11, 2001, and 127 more firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses — including 17 since last year, according to the association.

“For all of us that responded — there’s a saying, ‘Time heals all wounds’ — there’s not enough time. You take off the bandage and the wounds are raw, especially in the days leading up to the day and on that day itself,” Lemonda said at the association’s office in downtown Manhattan Friday.

“I have a great executive board and we reach out to our membership who are sick or ill. And some of them are dying, to be very honest with you,” he said.

On Sunday, it will have been 15 years since 19 al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four American airplanes. They crashed two into the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York and one into the Pentagon building in Arlington County, Va. The fourth plane had initially been steered toward Washington, D.C., but crashed in a field outside Shanksville, Pa.

View photos Uniformed Fire Officers Association President Jake Lemonda discusses Ground Zero-related illnesses in New York, September 9, 2016. (Photo: Michael Walsh/Yahoo News) More

The 9/11 attacks were the deadliest to occur on U.S. soil. The terrorists killed 2,996 people, including 23 NYPD officers and 47 Port Authority officers. Thousands more were wounded.

“The toll continues to mount for us,” Lemonda said.

To date, roughly two-thirds of all FDNY first responders have at least one Ground Zero-related health condition — that’s more than 10,000 firefighters. He said over 1,300 members have come down with a form of cancer, nearly 3,800 have gastrointestinal conditions, roughly 5,000 have lower airway ailments and about 5,000 have upper airway illnesses.

“There’s not one member of our union, of this department, that we have reached out to that ever said they regretted responding down there,” Lemonda, who worked at Ground Zero after 9/11, continued. “Even though they have these terrible illnesses, they all said the same thing: They would do it all over again.”

In December, Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of extending the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Reauthorization Act, which provides health monitoring and treatment for first responders, for 75 years.

View photos State police join rescue workers amid the rubble of the World Trade Center, Sept. 12, 2001. (Photo: Virgil Case/AP) More

James Zadroga was an NYC police officer who died of a respiratory disease in 2006. He had spent hundreds of hours working in the recovery efforts at Ground Zero. The bill bearing his name was a milestone for recognizing the link between 9/11 and certain ailments and providing appropriate coverage.

At the press conference, Yahoo News asked Lemonda what his group’s next step would be to ensure that all 9/11 first responders get treatment.

“Our big concern right now it that we’re seeing a lot of illnesses that are coming to light and we want to get these included in the Zadroga Act,” he said. “We need documentation so we can point to medical evidence that [shows] we can make the connection between the events of that day and these illnesses.”