Footage captures crowd after shooting at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two days after a shooting at North Kansas City High School following a basketball game, footage was captured the moment gunshots were fired, causing chaos.

The video came from Hudl, which records high school sports all over the country.

Drake promises fan he’ll pay off late mother’s mortgage at KC concert

The evening at NKC was supposed to conclude with a very routine end to a basketball game, but people had to deal with something that’s becoming all too familiar: running from gunfire.

“As we are walking out of the building, I mean we’re in a large crowd and we just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop! It was scary. We didn’t know if it was fireworks or if it was gunshots. There was just so much chaos, everybody screaming, running back inside. One girl we could hear ‘I’m hit, I’m hit!” Drew Wilson, who attended the game said.

The shooting left multiple people with injuries, including a teenager who was a student at NKCHS and was an innocent bystander.

C.D. Madden is the executive director of Lee’s Summit CARES, a nonprofit whose goal is to support youth and families through suicide, drug and violence prevention.

Madden’s daughter also attends this high school.

“You come to a basketball game for tradition, to engage with the community, to celebrate those student athletes who are doing what they can to make informed decisions about their future and to find out people are running for their lives, dodging bullets, dodging violence is disheartening,” Madden said.

He says what we’ve seen across the metro over the few weeks is a prime example that violence is not concentrated in one area or another and we must tackle this problem now.

New Kansas City BBQ team taking over KCI Airport restaurant site

“Now more than ever, it’s time for us to join together to use our resources to make a strategic plan for our youth and families because if we don’t, it’s going to get worse,” Madden said.

Again, the police have not indicated that they have a suspect in the case or have made any arrests.

As for the district championship game that was scheduled between Oak Park and Staley tomorrow at NKCHS high school, it will now take place at Winnetonka High school at 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.