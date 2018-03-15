Six to 10 people killed in Florida foot bridge collapse: senator

By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI (Reuters) - Six to 10 people were killed when a newly installed pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic collapsed at Florida International University on Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida told local TV station CBS Miami.

Emergency personnel searched for signs of life amid the wreckage of concrete, twisted metal and crushed vehicles on one of the busiest roads in South Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol previously said several people were killed but did not release a figure on fatalities.

At least six injured people were taken away from the scene and eight vehicles were trapped in the bride wreckage, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in an interview with CBS Miami.





