Are you a foodie looking for the next pop-up? Elk Grove hosts Food Truck Mania this week

There will be a food frenzy in Elk Grove this Wednesday when the city hosts its monthly Food Truck Mania, in partnership with Sacramento Mobile Foods, or SactoMoFo.

Every first Wednesday of the month, the city hosts a three-hour event attracting foodies from throughout the city and surrounding areas to try an array of eats sold from gourmet food trucks.

The free, family-friendly event will be at the Old Town Plaza, 9015 Railroad Street, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Every month brings a different group of food trucks to set up near Elk Grove Boulevard, providing a variety of options to select. This month, attendees have eight different options to choose from that include: food, drinks and treats.

SactoMoFo, according to its website, has been aiming to make food trucks an anticipated dining option in Sacramento since 2011.

There will be tables and chairs for attendees to eat at during the Elk Grove event, however event-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs if they choose.

Food, drinks and desserts will be available for purchase for attendees who can choose from 8 different food trucks to try out. Many of the food trucks offer vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free meal options. All trucks will accept cash and debit or credit cards.

This month’s Food Truck Mania will feature the following businesses and pop-ups:

▪ Bad Bakers: a bread and doughnut bakery. Bad Bakers will provide specialty doughnuts and their senorita bread.

▪ Bella Familia Wood Fired Pizza: a mobile pizzeria specializing in wood-fired pizza. Bella Familia is known for its margherita pizza and chicken, pesto and red onion pizza.

▪ California Street Tacos: a Mexican cuisine food truck. California Street Tacos has served the Sacramento area since 2013.

▪ Habibi’s Grill: a Mediterranean restaurant that takes pickup orders and catering, known for their gyros.

▪ JoJo’s Hawaiian Fried Chicken: a Hawaiian-inspired food truck that operates throughout different pop-up locations in Sacramento.

▪ JuJu’s Burger and Shake: a food truck serving up American classic meals in the form of burgers, fries and milkshakes.

▪ Kado’s Asian Grill: a Japanese and Hawaiian-inspired grill known for its 50/50 Chicken Plate, Asian Fusion Nachos, Otani Tacos and Kado Roll.

▪ Mia’s Kitchen: a fusion-style catering and food truck cuisine combining recipes from a variety of cultures. It features garlic shrimp noodles, sliders and loaded fries.

The next Food Truck Mania will be May 1. The schedule through the remainder of the year is: June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.