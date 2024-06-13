Foodbank announces Summer Food Service Program schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has announced their schedule for the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to children for free from Monday through Friday on a first come first serve basis. The full schedule can be found below:

Eastern Shore

June 17, 2024-Aug. 23, 2024: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club

24577 Mary N. Smith Road Accomack, VA 23301 | (757) 709-3038

Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30-2:30p.m.

Norfolk

June 17, 2024-Aug. 9, 2024: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club

3017 Kimball Terrace Norfolk, VA 23504 | (757) 226-0001

Lunch: 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Afternoon Snack: 4:30-5 p.m.

June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit

701 Berkley Avenue Extension Norfolk, VA 23523 | (757) 545-5963

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m. | Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

June 17, 2024-Aug. 9, 2024: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club

804 Whitaker Lane Norfolk, VA 23510 | (757) 904-0572

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. | Afternoon Snack: 3-4 p.m.

June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads

1401 Ballentine Boulevard Norfolk, VA 23504 | (757) 622-5762

Breakfast: 9-9:45 a.m. | Lunch: 12:15-1 p.m.

June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: Diggs Town Boys & Girls Club

1401 Melon Street Norfolk VA, 23523 | (757) 545-5963

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. | Afternoon Snacks: 5-6 p.m.

Portsmouth

June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club

5905 Portsmouth Boulevard Portsmouth, VA 23701 | (757) 967-8361

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. | Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.



