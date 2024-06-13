Foodbank announces Summer Food Service Program schedule
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has announced their schedule for the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to children for free from Monday through Friday on a first come first serve basis. The full schedule can be found below:
Eastern Shore
June 17, 2024-Aug. 23, 2024: Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club
24577 Mary N. Smith Road Accomack, VA 23301 | (757) 709-3038
Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. | Lunch: 12:30-2:30p.m.
Norfolk
June 17, 2024-Aug. 9, 2024: Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club
3017 Kimball Terrace Norfolk, VA 23504 | (757) 226-0001
Lunch: 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Afternoon Snack: 4:30-5 p.m.
June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit
701 Berkley Avenue Extension Norfolk, VA 23523 | (757) 545-5963
Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m. | Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
June 17, 2024-Aug. 9, 2024: Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club
804 Whitaker Lane Norfolk, VA 23510 | (757) 904-0572
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. | Afternoon Snack: 3-4 p.m.
June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads
1401 Ballentine Boulevard Norfolk, VA 23504 | (757) 622-5762
Breakfast: 9-9:45 a.m. | Lunch: 12:15-1 p.m.
June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: Diggs Town Boys & Girls Club
1401 Melon Street Norfolk VA, 23523 | (757) 545-5963
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. | Afternoon Snacks: 5-6 p.m.
Portsmouth
June 17, 2024-Aug. 16, 2024: Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club
5905 Portsmouth Boulevard Portsmouth, VA 23701 | (757) 967-8361
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. | Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
