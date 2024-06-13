Food vendor, 67, wounded on Far South Side, 2 in custody after SWAT called

Two gunmen were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly shooting a food vendor and running into a residence where the SWAT team was summoned in the East Side neighborhood.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., a food vendor, 67, was approached by two gunmen who opened fire, striking him to the leg, Chicago police said.

The SWAT team responded after the suspects ran into a residence in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue. Eventually the shooters were taken into custody, police said.

The vendor was taken to UChicago Medicine and listed in good condition. Charges are pending.