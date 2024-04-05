Food Trucks in the Current Economy

TechCrunch

A TechCrunch investigation into leaked customer data from the American telco giant has led to AT&T resetting certain customer account passcodes to prevent them from being at risk. The root of the security weakness is massive, and AT&T's data breach included a leaked dataset concerning more than 70 million former and current AT&T account holders. Only a fraction are still current, but the scale of the leaked dataset that TechCrunch dug into makes it plain that despite huge amounts of work and investment, there are still regular, exploitable breaches, which are dangerous for consumers.