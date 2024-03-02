Food truck combining Asian and American barbecue plans brick and mortar restaurant

The Something Asian Food Truck, one of the food trucks within The City Limits Food Truck Park on Cervantes Street, could soon be opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant on West Michigan Avenue.

The owners of City Limits and its food trucks, Donnie Deluna and Melvin Jacob, are undergoing the approval process with Escambia County’s Development Review Committee to create a new Something Asian restaurant that will seat up to 49 guests.

The project proposes to change the interior of the Paige Learning Center at 2806 W. Michigan Ave. into a restaurant for sit down and to-go orders, according to its project narrative form filed with Escambia County.

Something Asian began operating last February and is one of the trucks at The City Limits Food Truck Park, located at 2200 W. Cervantes St.

Something Asian’s food is a fusion of Asian and American barbecue flavors. Its menu features items like barbecue chicken and pork options for entrees, as well as Kalua and Korean beef.

Customers can pick their choice of meat, rice, sides and sauces when creating their combo at Something Asian. Some of the food truck’s sides include hand-rolled lumpia, the Hawaiian Macsalad and cucumber salad.

Something Asian’s proposed project was filed with the county on Jan. 17 and it was reviewed during the Development Review Committee’ s pre-application meetings on Jan. 31.

