Food pantries and a lack of government funding

Thanks for the article in (the June 20) Tribune listing food pantries in Story County. The information about their hours will be helpful to a lot of local people. And, praises to all the community groups that are helping out.

What you should also have reported was that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds turned down $29 million in federal food support for this summer. The federal money Reynolds turned down would have significantly reduced the need for people to rely on food pantries, which have limited hours and supplies.

Your article noted that the surge in demand at food banks was related to the end of federal pandemic programs. Yet, the aid Reynolds turned down was an extension of a such federal program. It would have provided an extra $40 per month to nearly a quarter of a million Iowa low-income kids over the summer break.

Iowans pay their fair share of federal taxes. We should get our fair share of federal benefits. Instead, because of Reynolds’ rejection, our tax money will likely go to other states.

Reynolds’ excuse was that the federal program “does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic.” Apparently, Reynolds’ answer to childhood obesity is to let the kids go hungry.

Senator Herman QuirmbachIowa Senate, District 23

Celebrating Independence Day

The Ames Patriotic Council looks forward to July Fourth to celebrate the Declaration of Independence. It declared our independence from Great Britain and established the former colonies as a sovereign state. The document, written by Thomas Jefferson, was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 2, 1776 and made public on July 4, 1776. On Aug. 2, 1776, the 56 delegates to the Congress began signing their names to the document knowing full well that it placed great jeopardy on “our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."

They were facing the most formidable and best-trained army and navy in the world. If the struggle to be free of British rule failed, they would surely be hunted down and hanged as traitors. In the seven years of armed conflict that ensued, it is conservatively estimated that at least 25,000 Americans died in battle or as prisoners of war. This is a staggering number considering that the population of all 13 colonies was no more than 2.5 million. As we celebrate this holiday, it is important to remember the courage and sacrifices of those who risked everything to create the freedom and liberties we enjoy today.Judy Trumpy

Secretary to the Ames Patriotic CouncilAmes

