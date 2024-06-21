Food insecurity on the rise in Kansas, local food pantries feeling the pressure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Food insecurity is on the rise in Kansas and local food pantries are feeling the pressure.

Staff at local pantries say things have only gotten worse since COVID-19.

The Kansas Food Bank sends semis packed with food to communities all around Kansas. They’re doing a decent amount of hauling right now. With school out, families lean even more heavily on pantries. But the problem is deeper than a seasonal spike.

Mother Ginny McCall says that in the past few years, she’s felt more strain on her wallet. A food pantry at a local church is sometimes exactly what she needs to put food on the table.

Wichita schools will offer free summer meals from May 28-July 26

“I’m able to come to the food pantry and pick out food that we need for our home,” said McCall. “Towards the middle or the end of the month when the resources for food at home have gotten sparse, and I’m trying to figure out what to feed my children for the next few days.”

McCall started going to the food pantry two and a half years ago. She’s not the only one tapping into resources. Food insecurity is becoming more common.

“Really went up by about 30% at the start of COVID, and those numbers kept rising; they kinda plateaued a little bit,” said Debi Kreutzman, the community relations manager for the Kansas Food Bank.

Sadly, the plateau didn’t last. Another spike happened in 2022, but for different reasons.

“Increases in food cost, increases in our basic needs, our gas prices were hitting record highs,” said Kreutzman.

The cost of utilities, housing, and medication is still up.

Pre-COVID, around 1 in 10 people do not have enough to eat or don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Now, the latest numbers from “Feeding America” show it’s 1 in 7.

“Those numbers, 1 in 7 is really – it’s pretty alarming to us,” said Kreutzman.

In times like these, McCall says food pantries are how she gets by. Without them…

“There wouldn’t be leftovers, or there wouldn’t be a meal for my family to eat, or other families. They wouldn’t have a meal for that night,” she said.

The pantry McCall goes to has seen a spike in families. Before COVID-19, they’d serve 30-40 families every two weeks. Now that’s up to 140.

Kreutzman says it takes a village to tackle food insecurity.

“Theres a multitude of agencies that all work together to help ensure that our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurities have meals that they are able to put on their tables feed their families,” said Kreutzman.

Kansas Food Bank representatives say there are some resources Kansans can draw on to help.

There are summer food programs across the state for kids 18 and under. USD 259 provides those in Wichita, but there are other programs across the state run by non-profits to help families and adults.

Kansas DCF launches summer SNAP program for kids

The Kansas Department of Children and Families can also connect families to the SNAP program or food stamps.

Kreutzman says food stamps allow people to supplement their diet with foods they choose instead of relying entirely on food pantries.

Resources:

To learn more about Kansas Food Bank programs, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.