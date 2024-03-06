Food, history and beaches. Yankee Magazine named these RI towns among best places to live

Yankee Magazine named two Rhode Island towns among the best to live in New England.

For their 2024 Best Places to Live in New England, the editor and writers at Yankee took a look around the region to pick out their favorite places to live. To account for different tastes, instead of making a simple numerical ranking, they broke the list into categories such as best for adventure, best up-and-coming food town and best coastal town.

In each category, the magazine names a top, a worthy alternative and an affordable option.

Here’s where Rhode Island towns ranked.

Best Up and Coming Food Town: Warren, RI

Bywater is one of many restaurants on Water Street in Warren that have lovely outdoor space.

An excerpt of what they said: “The food ecosystem of Warren is so rich and varied that to call it “up-and-coming” may seem unfair, but in truth its delights are little known beyond Rhode Island.” They recommended eating at Rod’s Grille, Amaral’s Fish and Chips, Delekta Pharmacy, Wedge, Prica Farina, Sowams Cider Works Company, The Guild, Coffee Depot and Bywater.

What else to know: Yankee didn’t mention it, but we feel obligated to point out that Bywater, 54 State St., was recently nominated for the Outstanding Restaurant James Beard Award. If you’re looking for some other dining options, readers love the lobster roll at Blount Clam Shack, 335 Water St., and the burgers at Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, 279 Water St.

For more dining recommendations, our food editor Gail Ciampa put together a guide to eating in Warren that won’t steer you wrong.

Destination Warren: An abundance of food and drink options you don't want to miss

Best Historic Architecture Town: Wickford, RI

Decorated window displays make Wickford Village a charming spot to do some holiday shopping.

An excerpt of what they said: “Recently named one of America’s 10 best historic small towns in a USA Today poll, Wickford has one of the densest collections of 18th-century houses in New England. It makes sense that 'people whose hobby and love is restoring houses' are drawn here, says one longtime resident.”

What else to know: In 2022, USA Today, the Providence Journal’s parent paper, did name Wickford the best historic town in the country. Historic locations like Smith Castle, built in 1678, are part of the draw to the area, but in terms of living there, part of the appeal is that it almost has the feel of the fictional town Stars Hollow in "Gilmore Girls," with a sweet downtown, a line up of community events that includes everything from the Wickford Art Festival in the summer to the Witches Paddle in the fall to the annual holiday window decorating contest during the holidays.

Worthy Alternative for Coastal Town: Westerly, RI

Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly is the most popular state beach.

An excerpt of what they said: “Miles of powdery beaches. A historic downtown and its green centerpiece, Wilcox Park. Star chef Jeanie Roland’s Ella’s Food & Drink. Grey Sail Brewing. All this creates a small-town feel wrapped in coastal beauty that has attracted the likes of Taylor Swift.”

What else to know: While Marblehead, Massachusetts, was selected as the best coastal town, Westerly has plenty going for it, especially if you like beaches. Misquamicut State Beach, which offers a half-mile of beachfront, is the most popular state beach in Rhode Island, which is saying something in a state nicknamed the Ocean State. For those who like walking on the beach, Napatree Point is not to be missed.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI towns named among the best places to live in New England