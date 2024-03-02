Food distribution event today in Clark County for those affected by recent tornado

A food distribution event will take place today in Clark County to help those impacted by Wednesday’s tornado.

The Clark Emergency Management Agency (EMA) posted on social media Friday that the Second Harvest Food Bank is partnering with Kroger to host the distribution this morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that it will take place from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Clark County Fairgrounds on 4401 South Charleston Pike.

Those who attend will need to bring their photo ID.

Many in Clark County are still working to pick up the pieces after a tornado ripped through their community early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado that started in Springfield traveled a total of 21.3 miles.

For more information on the Clark County EMA’s support efforts, visit this page.

