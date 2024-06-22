Food delivery man shot in ankles during attempt robbery on West Side

A food delivery driver was wounded during an attempt robbery Friday night in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

About 8:40 p.m., the victim was approached by a robber who demanded money in the 1400 block of North Austin Avenue. When the victim refused to hand over money, the robber shot him in both ankles before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim got himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.