‘We do need food for our community’: Delano church gifted with refrigerator to help distribute food to those in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A gift to a Delano church could turn the tide in addressing food insecurity in the area, according to one local assemblymember.

It all started at a food distribution at First Assembly of God Church in Delano that happens regularly, but on Friday, those in need were handed food by a new face — Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Delano residents received bags of food filled with citrus donated by Johnston Farms kept colder and fresher thanks to a new refrigerator donated to the soup kitchen by California Dairies.

Maria Guillen helps distribute the food and said she sees around 150 to 200 people each time it is held.

“There’s a lot of people that do need the help,” said Guillen. “We even give food and take it to someone else because we need food for our community.”

Guillen said she sees the impact having the food makes by what they say when they get it.

“God bless you, thank you so much,” said Guillen. “That’s what makes me feel good about it.”

The new refrigerator will make more food available to address the insecurity in this community, according to Pastor Larry Sullivan.

“I see these people living in tents along the freeway, I see them on street corners and it breaks my heart. What can we do?” said Sullivan. “We can provide them food, but they need more than just food — they need someone to say we care about you and we want to help you.”

Dr. Jasmeet Bains said this is one of those steps as food insecurity only worsens.

“There’s less here today than when I was here as a kid, and you can see clearly the need is growing more and more and more,” said Bains. “I don’t see this declining, and this is where we need to work harder, especially in a budget deficit year, to make sure that we preserve resources for our vulnerable communities like mine.”

