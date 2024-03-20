Food, beauty and growth: 2 Florida cities make Southern Living list of best cities on the rise

Two Florida cities have made Southern Living's list for Best Cities on the Rise in 2024.

"These reader-selected cities have excellent food scenes, cool yet quaint downtown districts, incredible natural beauty, thriving arts communities, and the warmth our region is known for," Southern Living said.

"And they’re not done growing. Each one has exciting new projects on the horizon."

Florida cities in top 25 of Southern Living's Best Cities on the Rise 2024

What Southern Living had to say about Palm Bay, Florida

Scenes at Castaways Point Park, located at 2990 Bay Blvd.,along the Indian River Lagoon in Palm Bay.

"Saltwater fishing and unspoiled nature have long been the draw of this sleepy Space Coast town.

"But big things are on the way with a major development project called Ashton Park that is projected to add thousands of homes and about 5 million square feet of retail and commercial space to the area," Southern Living said.

Palm Bay ranks No. 13: What Brevard city was named one of the best rising cities by Southern Living Magazine?

Where is Palm Bay, Florida?

Palm Bay is located along Florida's East Coast, about 30 miles south of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and 60 miles southeast of Orlando.

What Southern Living had to say about North Port, Florida

"Soak in natural mineral springs, explore an entire state forest, or head to vibrant downtown Wellen with its parks, restaurants, shops, community events, and more.

"It’s no wonder North Port was ranked the second fastest growing U.S. city in 2023 according to a recent study," Southern Living said.

Where is North Port, Florida?

North Port is located in Southwest Florida, about 60 miles south of Tampa and 110 miles southwest of Orlando.

What cities made Southern Living top 25 rising cities in the South?

Wilmington, North Carolina Franklin, Tennessee Spartanburg, South Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Columbia, South Carolina New Braunfels, Texas Bowling Green, Kentucky Cary, North Carolina Alpharetta, Georgia Bentonville, Arkansas Covington, Louisiana Gulfport, Mississippi Palm Bay, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Georgetown, Texas Frederick, Maryland Gainesville, Georgia Clarksville, Tennessee Hattiesburg, Mississippi Morgantown, West Virginia North Port, Florida Lake Charles, Louisiana Reston, Virginia Edmond, Oklahoma Dover, Delaware

South made up 87% of growth in US in 2023

The United States Census Bureau reported the South is the most populous region, accounting for 87 percent of America's growth in 2023.

How many people is that? The region added more than 1.4 million residents, bringing the population to 130,125,290, the U.S. Census reported.

"The South is the only region to have maintained population growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.""As more states experience population growth, that growth is no longer concentrated in only a few states. Four southern states — Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia — accounted for 93% of the nation’s population growth in 2022, but only 67% in 2023."

Florida added 365,205 new residents, joining South Carolina as the two fastest-growing states in the country in 2023.

Methodology for Southern Living survey

An online survey was conducted by third-party agency Proof Insights among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South for the South's Best Awards 2024.

The survey was conducted from July 12 to Aug. 23, 2023, and had over 20,000 respondents.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Southern Living best cities on rise 2024: Palm Bay, North Port Florida