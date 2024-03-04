Food banks can’t feed them all. HB 367 strips SNAP benefits and hurts hungry Kentuckians

By getting involved with Feeding Kentucky—the organization supporting Kentucky’s seven Feeding America member food banks—you can make a tangible impact in the lives of Kentuckians facing food insecurity across the commonwealth. You can find ways to volunteer, make a monetary donation or even work with our Farms to Food Banks program to donate Kentucky-grown agriculture products to our food banks and provide our neighbors with fresh, nutritious food.

But, Feeding Kentucky alone cannot solve the hunger crisis we have in our state.

At this very moment, there are an estimated 570,000 food-insecure Kentuckians, and 1 in 8 people across our commonwealth facing hunger every day. 1 in 7 children in our state do not know where their next meal is going to come from.

Feeding Kentucky’s food banks feed one in seven Kentuckians in all 120 counties. Food insecurity may seem like a far-away, invisible issue, but it is right in our backyard and impacting our neighbors.

Legislation has recently been introduced in Kentucky’s General Assembly that would hurt Kentuckians who face the challenge of feeding themselves and their families and make it even harder for food banks to support them.

They're dying and have nowhere to go: Hildegard House helps them die with dignity.

Legislators want to make it harder for Kentuckians to receive SNAP benefits

House Bill 367 would strip tens of thousands of Kentuckians of their SNAP benefits by implementing an “asset test,” and stripping benefits for those with a certain amount of assets. These Kentuckians would be forced to turn to food banks instead.

If HB 367 were to be approved by the Kentucky General Assembly, it would put further strain on our food banks— which are already in a critical situation due to low funding and lack of donations.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps low-income individuals pay for food. Nearly 587,885 Kentucky residents receive SNAP benefits. For every one meal that a food bank provides an individual, SNAP benefits provide nine meals. If HB 367 were to pass, food banks would need to receive millions more funding in a small window of time to support the hungry Kentuckians without benefits.

HB 367 could hurt Kentucky kids who already face hunger

Not only would the bill impact vulnerable adults, but it could also take away school lunches for many kids across our state who face hunger.

The Community Eligibility Provision reimburses schools for providing free meals to students, with the reimbursement based on the percentage of the school’s students using programs like SNAP. In Kentucky, 625,000 students can eat free school lunches thanks to this program, they would otherwise spend the entire school day hungry.

These kids would miss out on food at home thanks to SNAP and food in the cafeteria from CEP.

Last Thursday, Kentucky Rep. Samara Heavrin spoke out in support of this legislation and urged opponents of the bill to “put their money where their mouth is,” and support Feeding Kentucky by volunteering at a food pantry, as she does.

Food for thought: Congress holds the key to combating hunger by strengthening food assistance programs.

We commend her for her work at her local food pantry. However, we are disappointed by her support of HB 367. We are even more disappointed that she used our name and mission to criticize our allies in combating hunger.

While we are sure that she is just as passionate about feeding hungry Kentuckians as Feeding Kentucky and our food banks, we urge her and her peers to say no to a bill that would not support this work or dismantle a system in existence to help the most vulnerable.

Kentucky food banks are not equipped to handle the hunger crisis

Food banks cannot do all of the heavy lifting in solving the hunger crisis. We need our elected officials to see our programs as safety nets, not handouts.

The bill would make it even more difficult for our food banks to help serve those battling hunger, reducing the positive, life-changing impact we can make.

We can’t do this important work alone.

The health of our neighbors is at risk, and we must urge the legislature to vote NO on HB367. You can act now to help by calling or emailing your state senators and representatives to let them know that they should not support the bill.

For more information about Feeding Kentucky and how you can support hungry Kentuckians through donations or volunteering, please visit feedingky.org.

Melissa McDonald

Melissa McDonald serves as Executive Director of Feeding Kentucky, a 501©3 and a Partner State Association of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief charity.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: HB 367 hurts hungry Kentuckians and puts strain on food banks, schools