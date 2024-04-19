Food additives possibly linked to cancer could be banned in Illinois under new legislation

A bill banning four food additives commonly found in candies and baked goods is one step closer to becoming law following a bipartisan vote in the Illinois Senate on April 18.

Senate Bill 2637 passed in the Senate on a 37-15 vote and now heads to the House for further consideration. The amended language prohibits the manufacture of food products containing brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye No. 3 starting in 2027 and the sale, delivery and distribution of those same additives the following year.

Bill sponsor Sen. Willie Preston, D-Chicago, said that his legislation responds to how consumers have "normalized putting toxins in their body." The additives, studies from the non-profit Center for Science in the Public Interest have shown, have been linked to possibly cause cancer in humans and animals.

Food additives that would be banned through legislation being considered by the Illinois General Assembly can be found in products like Hostess Cupcakes and Dubble Bubble Bubble Gum.

"How can we sit back and allow our residents to consume products that could essentially kill them?," Preston said during an April 17 press conference.

Joining the Chicago Democrat and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in support were two Republicans: Sen. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, and Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. Both, however, invited changes to the bill that would clarify the fine structure for violators — currently imposing a civil penalty of $5,000 for first-time violators and fines up-to $10,000 for each subsequent infringement.

“(Red dye 3) was banned by the FDA for use in makeup over 30 years ago. So, the FDA doesn't allow you to put it on your face for makeup. But yet kids are eating this in candy,” McClure said on the Senate floor. “That to me is outrageous. So, for that reason I am voting for this bill.”

Preston described his amendment as a way to grant retailers more time to prepare for changes, still groups like the National Confectioners Association remain opposed.

Chris Gindlesperger, NCA senior vice president of public affairs and communications, told The State Journal-Register following the bill's passage that Illinois should follow suit with states like Indiana, West Virginia and Maryland that ultimately turned down similar proposals. California passed the nation's first food additive ban in 2023, while New York and Pennsylvania join Illinois in considering a prohibition.

Both the association and the Illinois Manufacturers' Association believe the decision to ban additives should be left to the U.S. Department of Food and Administration, who previously considered banning the authorization of brominated vegetable oil in 2023.

Gindlesperger contended red dye No. 3, despite being banned in toxicology products, does not present a danger to those that consume it.

"Any link or distinction or connection between red dye 3 and adverse health outcomes has decreased," he said in a phone interview. "There's no causality and that's a big piece from what's been missing from the debate."

Cole Longcor of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

