Fontbonne student allegedly made threats to shoot up school, officials say

Authorities are investigating alleged violent threats a student made against Fontbonne Academy on Monday.

According to police, paperwork was filed on Thursday charging a juvenile female student with threats to commit a crime.

Officials allege the “suspect” made multiple “verbal” threats to “shoot up the school.” There will be a two-party hearing in the Juvenile Division of Quincy District Court where the clerk magistrate will determine whether sufficient evidence exists.

Members of the Milton Detective Bureau assisted by a School Resource Office interviewed several students, faculty, and a person of interest in connection to the alleged crime.

Fontbonne Academy confirms the student in question has been suspended pending law enforcement’s investigation.

“While we are troubled by the situation, we are thankful that members of our school community reported these allegations immediately, which allowed us to respond with an abundance of caution to ensure student and staff safety,” a spokesperson for the school said. “Fontbonne is committed to providing students with a safe learning environment in order to support their academic, social, and emotional well-being.”

Founded in 1954, Fontbonne Academy is a private Roman Catholic prep school for high school girls.

