Fong, Boudreaux face off for 20th Congressional District

Santa Ana, CA - June 16: California State Assemblyman Vince Fong (Bakersfield) during a press conference about Chile's continued status as a Visa Waiver Program Country in Santa Ana, CA, on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Vince Fong is now officially Congressman Fong.

Fong, a Republican from Bakersfield who served in the state assembly, took on Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux for the 20th Congressional seat. Both Valley men campaigned up and down the Valley over the last several months vying for voters, donors and support.

Both men won the March Primary to runoff during Tuesday's special election to replace retired Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy, 59, in December, announced his plans to retire from Congress at the end of the year, after more than a decade of serving in the House ended with intraparty fractures and a handful of Republican rebels pushing for his removal.

He backed Fong in the race.

"I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C.," Fong said. “With the campaign over, the real work now begins. In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community— securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation.

"Now is the time to unite and work together to fight for our way of life."

Tuesday's results were still coming in with both candidates switching leads several times, though larger portions of Fong's districts had yet to be reported.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, left, speaks Monday, September 11, 2023 during a National Day of Remembrance ceremony hosted by Tulare County Fire and Sheriff departments to honor victims of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Boudreaux, who has been sheriff for nearly a decade and had strong support throughout the northern portion of the district, couldn't overcome Fong's base in Bakersfield.

He conceded to Fong Tuesday night after seeing early statewide results. He carried Tulare County with nearly 70% of the vote and split Kings County 50% each.

"I entered this campaign in December because we faced a crisis: the very real potential of losing critical, seasoned representation in Congress at a time when our region and nation's public safety is threatened," the sheriff said. "In the ensuing six months, I have been absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support from family, friends, and neighbors across Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties who stepped up to volunteer their time and energy to our campaign and donated generously to spread our message for a better Valley."

California's GOP released a statement shortly after statewide results poured in.

“Congratulations to Congressman-Elect Vince Fong on his resounding victory tonight in CA-20. He has already been a champion for Central Valley families in the California state legislature, and I know that he will do an excellent job now representing their interests in Washington, DC. I look forward to seeing him advocate for critical water and energy resources, fight to protect our Southern border and hold the failing Biden administration accountable for their reckless spending that fueled inflation across the nation."

The solidly Republican district is anchored in Bakersfield, which cuts through parts of several counties in the state’s interior farm belt, including Visalia and Tulare County.

McCarthy announced in early December that he would step down, two months after his historic ouster as House speaker. The announcement capped a stunning end to a House career for the onetime deli counter owner, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency, until a cluster of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Fong, Boudreaux face off for 20th Congressional District