This Fond du Lac woman scored $50K in this year's Agnesian Samaritan Cash Raffle, and more news in brief

FOND DU LAC – Brianna St. Louis, of Fond du Lac, has won the $50,000 Agnesian HealthCare Foundation’s Samaritan Cash Raffle grand prize.

Nearly 3,800 tickets were sold in this year’s raffle with the cash raffle raising approximately $120,000. All money raised by the foundation stays local.

The SSM Health Samaritan Clinic, now in its 32nd year, provides health care to around 500 underinsured patients annually.

Other prize winners include: $10,000: Anne Kirk, Berlin; $5,000: Kathy Gravelle, Fond du Lac; $2,500: Lynn Wellens, Fond du Lac and Dawn Freund, Fond du Lac; $1,000: Deborah Ashenfelter, Fond du Lac; Diane Retzlaff, Randolph; Jamie Neuman, Fond du Lac; Barb Justman, Mayville; and Whitney Nimmer, Fond du Lac; and $500: Amanda Saegert, Brownsville; Jim Paulson, Fond du Lac; Sherri VandeStreek, Waupun; Charleen Roen, Fond du Lac; Kim Veley, North Fond du Lac; Theresa Eimerman, Fond du Lac; Paul Schmitz, New Holstein; Shelli Milbrath, St. Cloud; Elizabeth Wulff, Fond du Lac; and Kathy Standke, Pardeeville.

Free leadership workshop offered by Ripon, Green Lake

The Ripon and Green Lake chambers of commerce will host a Leadership Lab workshop May 14. The free workshop, led by Anna Oosterhouse, will focus on customer service.

Oosterhouse has more than 20 years of guest service experience and 13 years of leadership growth and development at Webster’s Marketplace.

The workshop, designed for both customer service professionals and trainers, will focus on identifying and elevating guest engagement experiences; navigating tough customer interactions; and determining your “why” in customer service.

To register for the workshop, visit ripon-wi.com. For more information, contact the Ripon Chamber at info@ripon-wi.com or 920-748-6764.

Fond du Lac history: Remember when bowling was a favorite pastime for Fond du Lac? Here's a look at some of its most popular lanes.

Learn about Wisconsin Indian tribes during library program

Learn more about the “12 Tribes of Wisconsin” during a 6 p.m. program May 14 at the Fond du Lac Public Library, in the McLane Room.

The program will be presented by Dr. Renee Gralewicz, who is of Brothertown and Mohican descent. Her presentation will be a short look into the histories of Wisconsin’s 12 tribes.

The library is at 32 Sheboygan St. The program is free and registration is not required to attend in person. To view at home via Zoom, visit calendar.fdlpl.org.

Red Cross seeks blood, platelet donors to keep supply up

American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required. Individuals 17 years old (16 with parental consent), who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors younger than 18 also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood drives:

May 14: 1 to 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S. Main St., Rosendale;

May 17: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, 420 N. Wisconsin St., Berlin;

May 18: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac St., Mount Calvary;

May 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.; and

May 24: Noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S. Main St., Fond du Lac.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Variety of programs offered for adults, children at Ripon library

Ripon Public Library has a variety of programs on deck for the second half of May, including game night, a movie and a book club discussion.

A game night for patrons 16 and older will be held 6 to 8 p.m. May 15. Attendees can play tabletop board games with staff on hand to help. The event is held the third Wednesday of each month in the Silver Creek Room.

Enjoy a movie, shown at 2 p.m., during Classic Movie Monday.

The Adult Book Club will discuss “The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” by Hazel Gaynor from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 20. Books are available for check-out prior to the meeting. Participants also may attend via Zoom. Visit the website for more information.

May 18, a Discovery Zone will be held from 10 a.m. to noon for kids with their caregivers. The program is aimed at youth 4-8 years old, but others are welcome. Activities include a book nook, yoga, building blocks, games, puzzle and more.

The library is at 120 Jefferson St. For more information, visit riponlibrary.org or call 920-748-6160.

Shepherd of the Hill gears up for first Spring Picnic

Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church will host its first Spring Picnic May 19. It will run noon to 3 p.m. in the school gym at W1562 County B, Eden.

Meals available include hot turkey or pulled pork with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and relishes. Meals are $8 a plate. Individual turkey or pork sandwiches or hotdogs for children are $5.

A dessert bake-off also will be held. The best desserts will be selected by judges and picnickers can sample. Categories are tortes; pies; cakes and cupcakes; and bars and cookies. To enter the bake-off, visit sothparish.org.

DJ music, a 50/50 raffle and a raffle with a $10,000 grand prize will also be included. Tickets for the main raffle are $100 each and can be purchased by calling the church office at 920-477-3201, ext. 2, or in person at Dotyville Hardware, American Family Insurance in Campbellsport, and Baumhardt Sand and Gravel in Eden. Only 300 tickets will be sold. You do not have to be present to win.

Learn about audition process at theater workshop

Ripon Area Community Theatre will host an audition workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. May 19 in the Fellowship Hall at First Congregational Church, 220 Ransom St.

Learn about the audition process, including what most directors expect and tips for giving your best audition. Participants can perform practice audition scenes and information on auditions for RACT's summer musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” will be available.

The workshop is open to the public ages 8 through adult. There is no fee to attend.

SSM Health St. Agnes donates $20,000 to Fondy CARES

Katherine Vergos, center, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital president, presents a $20,000 donation to the Fondy CARES Mental Health Navigators Patti Shippee, right, and Melissa Schepp.

Fondy CARES (Community Access Responding and Empowering Students), a school-based mental health program offered through the Fond du Lac School District, has received $20,000 from SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac.

Through the Fondy CARES program, the district offers expanded mental health services. The services are provided by licensed therapists during the school day at all Fond du Lac schools.

According to a news release, funding will help Fondy CARES eliminate financial barriers to therapy, expand group therapy, expand therapy professional field placement internships, expand community partnerships (especially bilingual support), address waitlists and build mentorship programs.

For more information, call Fondy CARES at 920-906-6733 or visit fondycares.org.

UWO Fond du Lac closure: UW Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus is closing in a few weeks, but its impact and history in the community lives on

First-grade students take part in READ-4-LIFE at Marian

First grade students from the Fond du Lac School District visited Marian University on April 30 as part of the READ-4-LIFE program.

First-grade students from the Fond du Lac School District visited Marian University April 30 as part of the READ-4-LIFE program. It was organized by Fond du Lac Morning and Noon Rotary, Marian University, and the school district.

The goal of the program is to encourage reading in youth. Volunteers worked with the children by reading stories, playing games and scavenger hunts, along with other activities. The students also had lunch at Marian.

Each first-grade teacher received eight books from Morning Rotary last fall. At this session, students were asked what their favorite book was with each student receiving a copy of that book.

This was the second year of the READ-4-LIFE program in Fond du Lac.

